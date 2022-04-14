People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

PBCT stock opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.95. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $21.98.

People’s United Financial ( NASDAQ:PBCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other People’s United Financial news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $85,175,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $76,305,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,956,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,521,000 after buying an additional 4,137,269 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,202,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,319,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,748,000 after buying an additional 2,454,053 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About People’s United Financial (Get Rating)

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.