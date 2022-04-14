PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) PT Raised to $173.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $171.00 to $173.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.31.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $173.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.66. The company has a market cap of $239.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $141.24 and a 12 month high of $177.24.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 7.3% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 22,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 9.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

