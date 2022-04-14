Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $219.33 Million

Analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) will post $219.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $218.00 million to $219.99 million. Perficient posted sales of $169.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year sales of $929.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $919.40 million to $938.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Perficient by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,244,234 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $678,028,000 after purchasing an additional 88,685 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,384 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $144,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 958,670 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $123,946,000 after purchasing an additional 65,692 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,346 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $80,087,000 after buying an additional 32,245 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Perficient by 117.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,865 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,578,000 after purchasing an additional 292,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.00. 206,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,719. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.51, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. Perficient has a one year low of $62.33 and a one year high of $153.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

