Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Performance Food Group posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 168.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

PFGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,983 shares of company stock valued at $778,110 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth $58,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth about $643,000. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,362,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,858 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

PFGC stock opened at $51.19 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.76, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.51.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

