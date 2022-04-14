Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performant Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Performant Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

Shares of Performant Financial stock opened at $2.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of -0.54. Performant Financial has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $31.58 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Performant Financial will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Performant Financial news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 100,000 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $284,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $46,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,012,789 shares of company stock worth $2,095,158 and have sold 351,594 shares worth $784,891. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFMT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,283 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 73.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 48,978 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 158.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Performant Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 12,585,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,838,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Performant Financial by 110.9% during the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 636,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 334,585 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performant Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.