Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PRM stock opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.03. Perimeter Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $15.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,684,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,192,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,622,000.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

