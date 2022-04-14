Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Down 52.6% in March

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Perma-Pipe International during the 1st quarter valued at about $755,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Perma-Pipe International in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Perma-Pipe International by 281.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 43,820 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Perma-Pipe International by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 221,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Perma-Pipe International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perma-Pipe International stock opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.04 million, a P/E ratio of 159.17 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.70. Perma-Pipe International has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

