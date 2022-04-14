Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €250.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) received a €250.00 ($271.74) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($213.04) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €266.00 ($289.13) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays set a €255.00 ($277.17) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €273.00 ($296.74) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €157.00 ($170.65) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €228.46 ($248.33).

Shares of RI stock opened at €192.25 ($208.97) on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($116.58) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($148.10). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €190.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €198.22.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

