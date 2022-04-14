Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PBR. Bank of America lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

NYSE PBR opened at $15.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $16.09.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 23.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

