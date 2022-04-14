PG&E (NYSE:PCG) PT Raised to $18.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $16.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of PCG opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. PG&E has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.33.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. PG&E had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 54,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 4.4% in the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 25,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 111,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

