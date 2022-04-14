PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Short Interest Update

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the March 15th total of 4,210,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 600,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,081,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 461,824 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 68.1% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 88,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAS opened at $1.52 on Thursday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $74.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.28.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor, pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

