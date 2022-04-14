Philip Morris International (PM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect Philip Morris International to post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2022 guidance at $6.120-$6.300 EPS and its FY22 guidance at 6.57-6.75 EPS.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Philip Morris International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $101.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $156.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

