Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,200 shares, an increase of 159.7% from the March 15th total of 76,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHIO opened at $1.37 on Thursday. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The company has a market cap of $18.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 1,122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 112,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 95,500 shares in the last quarter. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PHIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 on immune cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that keeps immune cells from attacking nonharmful cells in the body.

