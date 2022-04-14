Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Investment analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PHR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.31.

Shares of NYSE:PHR traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.73. 318,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phreesia has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $76.10.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,096,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,592,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the third quarter worth approximately $22,754,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,066,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,323,000 after purchasing an additional 348,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,175,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,953,000 after purchasing an additional 274,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

