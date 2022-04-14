PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.40 Million

Equities research analysts predict that PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) will report sales of $11.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.80 million. PHX Minerals reported sales of $6.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full year sales of $55.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $55.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PHX Minerals.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 million. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.24%.

PHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PHX Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

NYSE PHX opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.00 and a beta of 0.81. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 150.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in PHX Minerals by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 16,479 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 5,754.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 30.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 149.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 40,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

