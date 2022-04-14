Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pilbara Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

PILBF opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04. Pilbara Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.85.

Pilbara Minerals Limited explores for, develops, and operates mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

