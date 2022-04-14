Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pinterest is benefiting from user base expansion boosted by engaging customer content. Enhanced product offerings, new conversion insights, wider Pinner and advertiser base, simplified ad systems through Verified Merchant Program and Pinterest Partners Program and improved advertisers’ ability to measure the effectiveness of their ad spend are expected to aid advertising revenues. The company introduced more than 50 new features during fourth-quarter 2021 that helped grow native content and created a unique space for users to engage with video on the Watch Tab platform. Pinterest TV has also evolved as a unique space. However, high operating costs and intense competition from established market players remain headwinds. Engaging content from smaller firms and e-commerce opportunities through similar services are other concerns.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cleveland Research cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $88.83. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.59.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $127,171.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 535,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 67,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $2,154,348.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 418,251 shares of company stock worth $11,778,854. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 9.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.6% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 76.6% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares in the last quarter.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

