Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) & Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Financial Analysis

Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Rating) and Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pioneer Bankshares and Sandy Spring Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus price target of $61.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.13%. Given Sandy Spring Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sandy Spring Bancorp is more favorable than Pioneer Bankshares.

Risk & Volatility

Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pioneer Bankshares and Sandy Spring Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sandy Spring Bancorp $552.34 million 3.58 $235.11 million $4.96 8.78

Sandy Spring Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.6% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Pioneer Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sandy Spring Bancorp has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Bankshares and Sandy Spring Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Sandy Spring Bancorp 42.57% 13.80% 1.65%

Summary

Sandy Spring Bancorp beats Pioneer Bankshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pioneer Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc. that provides various banking and related financial services in Virginia. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its personal loans comprise personal installment and single-pay, and auto loans; and business loans consists of operating capital, equipment loans, investment properties, lines of credit, business expansion, and property acquisition or construction, as well as home mortgage and home equity loans. The company also provides credit and debit cards, safe deposit boxes, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and cash management services. In addition, it offers investment products, such as individual retirement accounts, 529 college savings plans, small business investment strategies, fixed and variable annuities, and personalized investment advisory services, as well as insurance products and services. It operates branch offices in Stanley, Luray, Shenandoah, Harrisonburg, Stanardsville, Charlottesville, and Ruckersville. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Stanley, Virginia.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products. Its loan products include commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, and other commercial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The Insurance segment provides general insurance agency services and annuities, such as commercial, personal, and medical liability lines. The Investment Management segment offers investment management and financial planning, including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax and retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning to individuals, families, small businesses, and associations. It also provides personal trust and wealth management services. The company operates a network of approximately 50 locations in Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D.C. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.

