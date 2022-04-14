Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DLO. UBS Group raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised shares of DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.09.

Shares of DLO stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.53. 805,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,422. DLocal has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $73.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. DLocal had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The company had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.17 million. DLocal’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DLocal will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 1,092.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

