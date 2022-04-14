Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

Research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $17.59. 2,342,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,853,230. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average is $25.92. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $61.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

