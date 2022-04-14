Piper Sandler Comments on Assurant, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Assurant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.89 EPS.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AIZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.74.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $187.77 on Thursday. Assurant has a 52 week low of $144.18 and a 52 week high of $189.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.59.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth $95,465,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 1,847.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,306,000 after acquiring an additional 385,318 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,236,000 after acquiring an additional 193,589 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Assurant by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 919,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,359,000 after buying an additional 80,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Assurant by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,984,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

