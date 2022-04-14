Piper Sandler Comments on Meta Financial Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CASH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meta Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.17 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,008,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,623,000 after acquiring an additional 467,116 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 615,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,735,000 after acquiring an additional 255,324 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,935,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,625 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,251,000 after acquiring an additional 191,260 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $66,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,098 shares of company stock worth $1,337,097 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.60%.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

