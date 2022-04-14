Piper Sandler Downgrades SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) to Neutral

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAIL. Wolfe Research lowered SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $64.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.27 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.34. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $64.39.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $100,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,745 shares of company stock worth $4,200,862. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 86,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,513,000. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,855,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

