Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cactus in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cactus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WHD. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.83.

Shares of WHD opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.70 and a 200 day moving average of $45.34. Cactus has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.49 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Cactus by 9.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Cactus by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 76.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,324,000 after acquiring an additional 496,539 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,777,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cactus by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,973,000 after acquiring an additional 619,369 shares during the period.

In related news, VP David John Isaac sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $319,307.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $86,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,206 shares of company stock worth $12,856,083. 21.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.01%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

