Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Halliburton in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halliburton’s FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.48. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $40.76. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 24,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $721,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,372 shares of company stock worth $11,780,782 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Halliburton by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,581,072 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $105,914,000 after acquiring an additional 396,798 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Halliburton by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,794 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Halliburton by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 341,356 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,434 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halliburton (Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.