Piper Sandler Lowers Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Price Target to $25.00

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 104.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RPTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

NASDAQ RPTX opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.60. Repare Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.04.

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,406.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 997,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,071,250.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

