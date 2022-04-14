Piper Sandler Raises Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Price Target to $120.00

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company.

HHC stock opened at $99.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.97 and a beta of 1.46. Howard Hughes has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 15th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,017,000 after purchasing an additional 133,489 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 527,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,471,000 after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 139,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,878,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

