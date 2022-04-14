PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. is the developer and operator of free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. PLAYSTUDIOS Inc., formerly known as Acies Acquisition Corp., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.56.

NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $10.17.

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $122,525.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $60,756.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 248,800 shares of company stock worth $1,104,062.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 7,500.0% in the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 23.7% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 991,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 190,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 119,884 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 667,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 110,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

