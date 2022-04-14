Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Short Interest Update

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the March 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYTCF. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Playtech to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Playtech from GBX 680 ($8.86) to GBX 693 ($9.03) in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

OTCMKTS:PYTCF opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56. Playtech has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

