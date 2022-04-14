Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PCOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Points.com from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Points.com from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of PCOM opened at $16.60 on Monday. Points.com has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -553.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Points.com ( NASDAQ:PCOM Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Points.com had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Points.com will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Points.com

Points.com Inc provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency.

