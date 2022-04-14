Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pola Orbis in a report issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PORBF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Pola Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pola Orbis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Pola Orbis stock opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average is $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.57. Pola Orbis has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $17.17.

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, and FIVEISM Ã THREE brand names.

