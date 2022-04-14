Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Short Interest Down 52.1% in March

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPFGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the March 15th total of 178,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.6 days.

OTCMKTS:RAMPF opened at $12.96 on Thursday. Polaris Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $16.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Polaris Infrastructure from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

