Pool (POOL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect Pool to post earnings of $3.11 per share for the quarter. Pool has set its FY22 guidance at $17.19-17.94 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $17.000-$17.750 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.33. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pool to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $421.44 on Thursday. Pool has a 52-week low of $366.23 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $449.16 and a 200 day moving average of $491.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.03%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $551.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Pool by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,762,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Pool by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Stewart Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 1,928.4% in the 4th quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 30,855 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Pool by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Pool by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

