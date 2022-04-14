Pool (POOL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect Pool to post earnings of $3.11 per share for the quarter. Pool has set its FY22 guidance at $17.19-17.94 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $17.000-$17.750 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.33. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pool to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of POOL opened at $421.44 on Thursday. Pool has a 1-year low of $366.23 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.03%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POOL. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $551.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POOL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $634,000. Stewart Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 1,928.4% in the fourth quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 30,855 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Pool by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

