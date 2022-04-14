Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

NYSE POR opened at $54.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $57.03. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.45.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.12 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,327,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,133 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,941,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,415,000 after buying an additional 2,902,218 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,345,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,144,000 after buying an additional 117,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,096,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,819,000 after acquiring an additional 37,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,036,000 after acquiring an additional 74,975 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

