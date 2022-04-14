Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives $50.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.67.

POR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:POR opened at $54.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $57.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.45.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.24%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

