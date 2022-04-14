Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Upgraded by Mizuho to Buy

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

NYSE POR opened at $54.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.44. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.12 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,941,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,327,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,133 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 670.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,363,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,699 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 494.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,684,000 after acquiring an additional 543,221 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,240,000. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

