PPG Industries (PPG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. PPG Industries has set its Q1 guidance at $1.02-$1.20 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PPG Industries to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PPG opened at $130.59 on Thursday. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $111.32 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 732,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,238,000 after purchasing an additional 36,287 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 427,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 696.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $1,607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.92.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

