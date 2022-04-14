Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at B. Riley from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PFBC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Preferred Bank stock opened at $70.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.99 and its 200 day moving average is $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.27. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $57.27 and a one year high of $81.97.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.61 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 43.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,803,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Preferred Bank by 2,163.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after buying an additional 133,394 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,035,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Preferred Bank by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after buying an additional 53,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Preferred Bank by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,192,000 after buying an additional 41,382 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

