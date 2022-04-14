Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PINC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of Premier stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.22. 282,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,170. Premier has a 1 year low of $32.57 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Premier had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Premier will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Premier by 413.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 88,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 71,249 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Premier by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Premier by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Premier by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 81,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Premier during the third quarter worth about $2,346,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

