Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Get Premier alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Premier in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Premier stock opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $32.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.31.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.71 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Premier will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Premier by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Premier by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Premier by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier (PINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.