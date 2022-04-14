Principal Financial Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report issued on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.61. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.35 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

PFG stock opened at $74.00 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $80.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 201.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.