Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Short Interest Up 162.8% in March

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 162.8% from the March 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PSC stock opened at $43.48 on Thursday. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $41.59 and a 12 month high of $51.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 4,225.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,063,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,031,000 after acquiring an additional 24,484,198 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 692.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 258.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period.

