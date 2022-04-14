Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Short Interest Up 162.8% in March

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 162.8% from the March 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of PSC stock opened at $43.48 on Thursday. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $41.59 and a 12 month high of $51.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.77.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.
