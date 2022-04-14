Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.80.

Several research analysts have commented on PRVA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised shares of Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $28.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average of $24.48. Privia Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. Analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $132,252.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,288 shares of company stock worth $1,644,153 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

