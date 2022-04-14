Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. Progenity, Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Progenity alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Progenity from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Shares of Progenity stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. Progenity has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The company has a market cap of $193.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progenity will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROG. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Progenity by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 76,424 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Progenity by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 26,354 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Progenity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Progenity by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 122,531 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Progenity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

About Progenity (Get Rating)

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progenity (PROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.