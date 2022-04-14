Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Raised to $193.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLDGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $161.00 to $193.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PLD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Prologis from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.38.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $165.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $122.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis has a twelve month low of $109.52 and a twelve month high of $170.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.31.

Prologis (NYSE:PLDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,172,128,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,777 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,367 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Prologis by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,888,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Prologis by 30.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

