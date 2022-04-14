ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) to post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ProQR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). ProQR Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ProQR Therapeutics.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.74% and a negative net margin of 4,113.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million.

PRQR has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.79.

Shares of PRQR stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 24,396 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,432,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,726,000 after buying an additional 99,499 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

