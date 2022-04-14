ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Short Interest Update

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 159.5% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:PBSFY opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $5.61.

PBSFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €21.00 ($22.83) to €17.00 ($18.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €18.00 ($19.57) to €14.00 ($15.22) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €28.00 ($30.43) to €22.00 ($23.91) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

