Provident Financial plc to Issue Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:FPLPY)

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPLPY opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $4.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

