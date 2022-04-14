Prudential’s (PRU) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,665 ($21.70) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,550 ($20.20) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,590 ($20.72) price target on Prudential in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,761 ($22.95) target price on Prudential in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.20) price target on Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,935 ($25.22) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,702.73 ($22.19).

Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,068.42 ($13.92) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £29.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 976 ($12.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.83). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,121.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,276.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.27%.

In other news, insider James Turner sold 13,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,127 ($14.69), for a total transaction of £155,773.94 ($202,989.24). Also, insider Amy Yip acquired 7,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.87) per share, for a total transaction of £72,035.08 ($93,869.01).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

